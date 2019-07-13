Make sure your hang tags are ready

■ STAFF REPORT – Do you know where your hurricane hang tags are? Most people discard the tags into the dark recesses of their glove box when storm season is over, but sometimes they’re like socks in the dryer and simply disappear.

If your hang tags look like the ones on the right (blue if you’re a resident and orange if you’re an employee or business owner) you’re all set. If not, you need to call Nancy at the Boca Grande Fire Department, 964-2908.

If you have new employees this year, make sure they have hang tags, too.

Remember, if there is a severe storm and the Causeway is shut down to regular traffic because of damage on the island, your entry could be delayed significantly without a hang tag.

If you have any questions, please call Nancy now and not when a storm is upon us.