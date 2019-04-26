LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to a town filled with love

April 26, 2019


To the Editor:

I want to thank all of the dozens of people who sent cards, letters and gifts to our family after my wife Roberta’s passing recently. Words cannot express our deep appreciation for the thoughts and prayers sent to us in our time of need. Our community is more than abundant in its care and love for those in need, God bless you all. Based on what I am saying, it is not true as some have said that this is “a town without pity.” In fact, it is a town full of love, not pity.

Robert Johnson and family

Boca Grande

 

