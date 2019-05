■ STAFF REPORT

Right now there is someone out there making Jell-O shots. Someone else is buying Mardi Gras beads, and yet other someones are calling their mom, grandmother or sister to talk about this weekend’s festivities.

The 2019 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament, sponsored by the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, is upon us. Fishing will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 and will wrap up at 7:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. in the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce courtyard.