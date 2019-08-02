ISLAND SHERIFF, FIRE AND EMS NEWS: Fire Department, EMS respond to fainting and water rescue

August 2, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande Fire Department and EMS workers responded to two calls this week, among others  – a potential water rescue and a person who had fainted from heat exhaustion.

On Tuesday, July 30 firefighters responded to a call of a water rescue/boat taking on water near Upper Captiva, in Captiva Pass. The call was cancelled when the people in need of rescue managed to make it to shore.

On the same day, firefighters responded to a call of a heat-exhausted construction worker near 1st St. E and Palm Avenue.

Be careful out there, it’s hot. And while you’re at it, get your hang tags checked. We are reaching the peak of storm season, and it’s best to be prepared.

