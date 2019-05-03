ISLAND LEO BEAT: Fishing poles stolen from two different locations

The weather may have cooled off, but the island is heating up with the hustle and bustle of season again. Visitors and residents alike are flocking back to one of Southwest Florida’s most prized possessions. Restaurants and area shops are getting busier, and the roads will soon be packed.

Fishing gear was removed from a private fishing dock on the east side of Boca Grande this week, leading to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigation that is pending.

According to reports on Tuesday, April 30 a deputy was sent to a dock owned by Boca Bay to take a report regarding the theft of $136 worth of equipment, including two brass key locks, three nets, two triple rod holders, a cutting board, a fish measuring ruler and a long-handled scrub brush.

The investigation continues.

The theft of approximately $2,480 worth of fishing equipment was reported at Boca Grande Marina on Friday, April 26. Taken were four green Saint Croix rod/reel combos, five black Stella light rod/reel combos, and one more Stella combo.

That investigation continues as well.