Are you ready for John Storms the Reptile Man?

April 12, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

You know him … you love him … and he’s coming back to see us. That’s right, John Storms and his World of Reptiles will be at the Boca Grande Community Center on Thursday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Storms has been at this for several decades now, teaching adults and children about the exciting world of reptiles. Learn how snakes survive without the use of legs, ears and eyelids. See giant pythons, crocodilians and other exotic reptiles from around the world. Learn how to identify venemous and non-venomous snakes from different areas, how to treat a snake bite and a little bit of natural history to boot.

This event is free to the public. Call 964-2564 for more information.

