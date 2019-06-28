An adult summer reading challenge … who says summer is boring?

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Lee County Public Library system offers a handful of programs each summer for kids, but this year, a special program is being offered for adult readers. You can participate and earn chances to win a special branch prize – and we’ve heard hints that it’s a pretty good one.

Participants can earn chances to win by attending library programs, reading a book and informing a reference staff member, as well as contributing to the mosaic music poster. You’ll get one ticket for each task completed for the branch prize drawing.

Johann Fust Community Library Branch Manager/Senior Librarian Toni Vanover said there are several ways to earn tickets for the branch prize basket.

“Some of the items in the basket include audiobooks, CDs, books, mugs, coloring books, coloring pencils and note cubes,” Vanover said. “If people participate in the online component, Reader Zone app, they will be entered in the county-wide drawing for a Kindle PaperWhite.”

You can participate in the bonus program and earn an extra chance to win by picking up the book bonus brochure at the library and have one of library staff stamp off tasks you have completed. Some of those options include: watching a documentary about the universe, reading a book by a famous astronomer or downloading something from Freegal – a free music app provided by local libraries. It’s simple to do and a fun way to get your summer reading goals checked off.

To learn more about the many chances to win, visit readerzone.com. You can also download the Reader Zone app to create a free account. Just enter lcls2019summer as the reading code to join.

The last day to report participating is Saturday, August 10, 2019.

For details about all the current programs offered at the library, visit leelibrary.net/summer.