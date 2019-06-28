4th of July parade final details

■ STAFF REPORT

Details for the 4th of July Golf Cart Parade have been finalized, so plan on gathering at the side parking lot between Englewood Bank and the Old Theatre Building at 9 a.m. the morning of July 4.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. with a trip down 3rd to Gilchrist Ave., then down 1st Sreet and around town twice.

Parents, if your kids are interested in riding bicycles in the parade, keep in mind they have to be old enough to be safe around a lot of golf cart traffic, and they have to be able to keep up with the carts.

Come join us in this annual island tradition. Bring your decorated golf cart, and let’s have some fun!

Don’t forget, fireworks at Boca Grande Marina at about 9 p.m.