New Farlow’s restaurant Chophouse285 anchors Englewood’s Dearborn Street
January 15, 2026
By Staff Report
On Jan. 8, local restaurateurs Keith and Laurie Farlow, owners of the Englewood restaurant Farlow’s on the Water, opened Chophouse285 on Dearborn Street. They bill themselves as the only restaurant in the region with a true dry-aging room for steaks. Chophouse285 features a classic, welcoming Old Florida interior highlighted by authentic Prohibition-era wood salvaged from […]
