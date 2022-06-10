Moving up, moving on, but never forgetting where they came from … The Island School Class of 2022

June 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Our kids who have attended The Island School also have to contemplate going from a small group of 60 peers to a vast number of schoolmates that can reach almost 1,000. This year’s group of fifth grade graduates – numbering eight in all – will be following several different paths in the future, but one thing will always remain the same … they will be Island School alumni at heart.