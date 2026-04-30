Mallet Club winds up season with full slate on three courts

April 30, 2026

By Staff Report

Above, John Guido, Laurien Trowell and Lewis Carlisle. BY LAURIEN TROWELL The Gasparilla Mallet Club held its end-of-season club tournaments week before last at their courts. The Six Wicket Doubles Tournament saw fierce competition, with the ultimate winners being Lewis Carlisle and John Guido, closely followed by the runners-up, Arlene Stevens and David Leathers. The […]