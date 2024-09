Lynn R. Kieffer, 1947-2024

September 6, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Lynn R. Kieffer, age 77, of Princeton, WI, passed from our hands to God’s Hands early in the morning of August 28, 2024, at her home after a two and a half year battle fighting an unusual, genetic based form of cancer that started in her lungs. Her husband and daughters were with her during […]