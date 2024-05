Letters: Island’s blue barrels were help to Englewood Helping Hand charity

By Boca Beacon

To the Editor: Thank you for weekly coverage which reminded Islanders to donate their non-perishable food to Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. The donations in the blue barrels were taken to the food pantry weekly. Donations are accepted on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 700 E. Dearborn Street, Englewood. It is […]