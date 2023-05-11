LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Marine minerals and state interests

By Boca Beacon Reader

Billions of acres of submerged land off the nation’s coast are thought to contain large reserves of cobalt, manganese and other minerals considered critical to our national interests. Ocean areas and resources offer a wide range of uses to both the state and nation. The maritime industry relies on safe shipping channels. Commercial and recreational fishing industries are dependent on productive marine habitats, including coastal reefs, seagrass beds and artificial reefs. Universities and other institutions need a natural marine environment for their research and to provide educational and economic opportunities now and in the future. Oil, gas, sand, gravel, phosphate, and heavy mineral reserves all elicit industry interest.