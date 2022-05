LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Make sure to check your choices in August, and vote

May 27, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

VOTE 411 provides information on registering to vote and the deadlines for doing so. It can tell you your personal registration status. It can tell you where your polling place is. (Well, we all know where to vote in person on the island.) It can look up your own ballot, and it also lists all the candidates for all the offices this year.