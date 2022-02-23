LETTER TO THE EDITOR: BGCC announces the return of the ‘Photography as Art’ show

February 23, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the Editor:

The Boca Grande Camera Club is excited to bring back The “Photography As Art” Show at the Boca Grande Art Center featuring a record-breaking 22 exhibitors!

The public is invited to attend an Opening Wine Reception on Friday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m., followed by exhibit hours on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

The Art Center is located at 236 Banyan Street in Boca Grande.

Photographic works of all sizes, types and price ranges will be on display and for sale at the Boca Grande Art Center. Works include framed, canvas, metal and acrylic prints. Greeting cards, coasters and other photographic items will also be available.

BGCC Member Exhibitors range from hobbyists to professionals, who share a passion for photography. Members span the spectrum from beginner to professional photographers, who meet to learn and improve, collaborate, and display their photography.

For more information, please contact the Boca Grande Camera Club at 33921cameraclub@gmail.com

Updates and information are also available on our public Facebook Page at Boca Grande Camera Club.

Kathy Hawken

Boca Grande Camera Club