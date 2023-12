December 8, 2023

By Caroline Clabaugh

After a complete course renovation, Lemon Bay celebrated Thursday, Nov. 30 with a grand re-opening party. It was more than that, and included a marking of the founding of the club, with inaugural putt by Anne Honey, the widow of club founder J. Kimpton Honey.

Below, images of the event by Boca Beacon photographer Caroline Claybaugh.