Lee County votes to extend parking conflict resolution process
October 22, 2026
By Anna Ridilla
Above, Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass on Tuesday. Screenshot At the Tuesday, Oct. 20 Lee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, commissioners voted to approve Charlotte County’s amended request for a 90-day extension to the conflict-resolution procedures between Charlotte and Lee counties relating to the Boca Grande parking ordinance. Charlotte County originally asked for a 180-day extension, […]
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