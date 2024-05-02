Lee Commissioners to vote on setting public hearings and development agreement on Boca Grande Community Center

May 2, 2024

By Staff Report

On the agenda for the Lee Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 7 is a motion to provide direction for staff to schedule for public hearing a Development Agreement Between Lee County and the Friends of Boca Grande. The organization proposed constructing a new auditorium and other major improvements to the Boca Grande […]