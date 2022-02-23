Learn about peeling rocks like fruit and more at Zimsculpt

February 23, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

Zimbabwe is the only African country with vast amounts of carve-able stone. In fact, the stone found there is of such great importance to the people of Zimbabwe, that the word “ Shona” is derived from a word in their native language literally meaning “house of stone.” This art medium has been made into a world renowned traveling exhibition of these modern Zimbabwean Shona stone sculptures and, in 2022, the prestigious honor for the exhibition location has been bestowed upon the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Punta Gorda. Join the festivities and listen to the sound of chisels clinking against stone echoing throughout the gardens from February 4 through April 18.