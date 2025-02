Josh Whitman, University of Illinois

February 13, 2025

By Staff Report

Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics for the University of Illinois, spoke to the Boca Grande Men’s Club on Thursday, Feb. 13. He is pictured here with Secretary Sam Skinner, at left, a graduate of Illinois, and Stan Ikenberry, at right, who served as president of the University from 1979-1995. […]