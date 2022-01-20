Jeannette Sorrell and ‘Apollo’s Fire’ to be shown at the Community Center

In the spring of 2020, as the Johann Fust Library Foundation began to plan for the next season, Board Member and Clevelander Deb Nash was enthusiastic about a 2019 documentary that she wanted to share with the Boca Grande community
called “Playing with Fire: Jeannette Sorrell and the Mysteries of Conducting.”
The film, directed by two-time academy award winner Allan Miller, tells the story of the Grammy-winning artistic director and founder of Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra. Deb Nash and her late husband Les were passionate supporters of Apollo’s Fire.
Next week, the Boca Grande community
will have a chance to see why when the documentary is shown at the Boca Grande Community
Center Auditorium.