Jeannette Sorrell and ‘Apollo’s Fire’ to be shown at the Community Center

January 20, 2022
By Guest Columnist
In the spring of 2020, as the Johann Fust Library Foundation began to plan for the next season, Board Member and Clevelander Deb Nash was enthusiastic about a 2019 documentary that she wanted to share with the Boca Grande community called “Playing with Fire: Jeannette Sorrell and the Mysteries of Conducting.” The film, directed by two-time academy award winner Allan Miller, tells the story of the Grammy-winning artistic director and founder of Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra. Deb Nash and her late husband Les were passionate supporters of Apollo’s Fire. Next week, the Boca Grande community will have a chance to see why when the documentary is shown at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium.

