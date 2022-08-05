IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Teacher Susan McKenzie eager to start her first year at TIS

, ,
August 5, 2022
By Sheila Evans
There is a special place in Susan McKenzie’s heart for second-graders. She loves teaching all elementary grades, but second-graders have a “special wonderment” about them. “There is an excitement to learn and the ability to stretch themselves. I love to watch them grow.” This is what second-graders bring to this teacher, and she is happy to be starting her connection with The Island School by teaching second grade. She will have 14 students in her class.

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition

© Copyright 2021-2026 Boca Beacon. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing