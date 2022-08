IN THE SPOTLIGHT: RON BOLTON

August 26, 2022

By Sheila Evans

on came to GIWA at the beginning of this year, abandoning his plan of retiring after working nearly four decades in the utilities industry. Southeast Florida had been his home most of his life, coming to Hollywood with his parents when he was only seven years old. After high school graduation he joined the Air Force, serving in active duty for a year, and then six years in the Air Force Reserves.