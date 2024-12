Hurricane debrief set for Tuesday

December 5, 2024

By Staff Report

The public is invited to attend a detailed debrief presentation by the Boca Grande Fire Department regarding extensive Gasparilla Island emergency response and recovery operations during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande, 325 W. 3rd St., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, […]