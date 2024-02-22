History Bytes: Leslie Porter Joiner on ‘Effie’

Memories of Effie Sapp Joiner, 1900-96

Artist Leslie Porter Joiner shared stories about Effie Sapp Joiner at a talk at the Fust Library as part of the Boca Grande Historical Society’s History Bytes talks. Leslie Joiner, a self-taught artist, talked of her paintings, and memories of Grandma Effie related to each one. While the listeners were wishing she had remembered and asked more, her talk evoked a simpler era. “There is always work to be done when you live off the land,” she quoted Effie as saying.