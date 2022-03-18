Here’s some things to do in the next few days …

March 18, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Buy some furniture! The United Methodist Women’s furniture sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 19, at the home of Jan Myers, 421 Gulf Blvd. Jan’s garage, which serves as a storage area for Strawberry Festival bargain and boutique items most of the year, has been turned into a “furniture store.” Shoppers can find a wide range of items, including chairs, lamps, a painted desk, occasional tables, headboards, artwork, specialty items and more. Several antique pieces, including a rosewood table and a bamboo side table will be available for sale. Please do not park in Jan’s driveway. There is parking available on either side of Gulf Boulevard. Jan’s home is located on the east side of the street, just south of the white “picket” fence and across from Sundown properties.

Check out David Futch’s presentation! David’s return to the island to launch his book includes his lecture, readings from the book, an opportunity to meet the author, signed books and a special VIP reception with David and his stories. The lecture is free. Books may be reserved on the Historical Society website – bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com – as can the reception tickets. The lecture takes place in the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium and will be simulcast to the Woman’s Club Room. Both are at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and are free to all.

Honor the sisters of Whidden’s Marina with some interesting time spent at the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum! This Saturday, March 19, The Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum is proud to introduce a mix of old and new together, as they honor the Whidden sisters’ legacy. The program will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the marina. American Troubadour Bill Schustic will be there singing and telling folktales, local artists will have art for sale, food samples will be available from the Whidden’s Food Truck, there will be museum tours and raffles. The flower shop will also be open. Read more of the story here at bocabeacon.com.

Negate a rumor! NO, no, no … it is NOT true that the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority will be raising the toll. We’re not sure how that rumor got started, but GIBA’s executive director assures us it is false.