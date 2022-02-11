Hamming it up in Georgia

February 11, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

The beginning of 2022 started off with a road trip to Atlanta, Georgia to visit the Georgia Aquarium. Summer, Bailey (FSC alum ’21), Katie (FSC alum ’20) and I spent the first night in Jacksonville, FL before driving the six hours to our hotel in Marietta. Bright and early the next morning, we arrived to the Georgia Aquarium. It was a peaceful, almost haunting environment while we made a beeline for the underwater tunnel towards the 6.3+ million-gallon tank.