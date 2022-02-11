Hamming it up in Georgia
February 11, 2022
By Boca Beacon Reader
The beginning of 2022 started off with a road trip to Atlanta, Georgia to visit the Georgia Aquarium. Summer, Bailey (FSC alum ’21), Katie (FSC alum ’20) and I spent the
first night in Jacksonville, FL before driving the six hours to
our hotel in Marietta. Bright and early the next morning, we
arrived to the Georgia Aquarium. It was a peaceful, almost
haunting environment while we made a beeline for the underwater tunnel towards the 6.3+ million-gallon tank.