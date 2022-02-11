Hamming it up in Georgia

,
February 11, 2022
By Boca Beacon Reader
The beginning of 2022 started off with a road trip to Atlanta, Georgia to visit the Georgia Aquarium. Summer, Bailey (FSC alum ’21), Katie (FSC alum ’20) and I spent the first night in Jacksonville, FL before driving the six hours to our hotel in Marietta. Bright and early the next morning, we arrived to the Georgia Aquarium. It was a peaceful, almost haunting environment while we made a beeline for the underwater tunnel towards the 6.3+ million-gallon tank.

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition

© Copyright 2021-2026 Boca Beacon. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing