Extra lock tenders at South Gulf Cove

June 27, 2024

By Staff Report

The South Gulf Cove lock tenders will be manning the lock from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6. These extended hours accommodate increased holiday boating activity.