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Englewood Chamber announces new executive director

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October 22, 2026
By Staff Report

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Kellie Dunson Allen as its new executive director. She brings a wealth of leadership experience, business administration expertise, nonprofit development and community engagement to the organization. With a professional background spanning nonprofit leadership, financial and operational management, human resources and business development, Allen […]

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