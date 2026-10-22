Englewood Chamber announces new executive director
October 22, 2026
By Staff Report
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Kellie Dunson Allen as its new executive director. She brings a wealth of leadership experience, business administration expertise, nonprofit development and community engagement to the organization. With a professional background spanning nonprofit leadership, financial and operational management, human resources and business development, Allen […]
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