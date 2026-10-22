ELECTION 2026 – CANDIDATES

October 22, 2026

By Staff Report

Candidate questions for Lee and Charlotte county commission

Editor’s note: The Beacon sent a set of identical questions relating to Boca Grande to all candidates still running in Lee and Charlotte county commission races. We are printing the responses in full that we had received by deadline. This week, we print responses from Charlotte County District 4 candidates, Kim Amontree (REP) and Michael Melton (NPA), as well as responses from Lee County District 2 incumbent Cecil Pendergrass (REP) and opponent Elliot Taylor (DEM).

Kim Amontree

Charlotte County has been my home for 35 years. Jim and I raised three children here, and all three graduated from Charlotte County public schools. I hold an MBA in finance and founded the Charlotte Surgery Center. With 20 years of experience as a business owner, I have managed budgets, met payroll, and delivered results. I served for ten years on the Charlotte County School Board and led numerous local nonprofit boards. I will bring those same conservative values and fiscal discipline to the County Commission.

Question 1: Overall Priorities

Q: What do you view as the single most critical issue facing Charlotte County?

The most critical issue facing Charlotte County is growth that has outpaced our infrastructure. Development has increased sharply over the last five years, while roads, drainage, water and utilities have not kept up. I will insist that new development pays its share and that infrastructure is in place before more growth is approved.

Question 2: Amendment 3

Q: Do you support Amendment 3. Why or why not?

Yes, I support Amendment 3. Property taxes are putting a real strain on Charlotte County homeowners. I believe we can provide much-needed tax relief while fully funding law enforcement and public safety by setting clear priorities and cutting unnecessary spending. Whether Amendment 3 passes or not, I will always look for ways to lower tax rates and ensure taxpayers know how their money is spent.

Question 3: Barrier Island Density

Q: What is your stance on current density limits and future development on Gasparilla Island and our coastal areas?

I support keeping the current density limits on Gasparilla Island and our other barrier islands, including the protections provided by the 1980 Gasparilla Island Conservation District Act. Increasing density on Gasparilla Island would put more pressure on the causeway during hurricane evacuations and require more taxpayer spending on infrastructure in flood-prone areas.

Question 4: Taxation

Q: Gasparilla Island properties contribute a high share of Charlotte County’s property tax revenue relative to its small permanent population size. How do you see island services?

Gasparilla Island property owners contribute substantially to Charlotte County’s tax revenue and deserve dependable county services. As a commissioner, I will make sure the island receives the services it needs to stay safe, including support before and after hurricanes.

Question 5: Local Parking Regulations

Q: The Lee County-enacted parking regulations and the creation of the Boca Grande Parking Committee remain highly contentious. What should the Charlotte Commission do?

Charlotte County and Boca Grande have been connected for generations, from the commercial fishermen and phosphate workers of the past to the construction workers and island business employees of today, many of whom live in Charlotte County. That connection runs deep: Boca Grande draws its water from wells in Charlotte County, and many Boca Grande children attend Lemon Bay High School in Englewood. This relationship has benefited both communities, and I want to see it continue. While Charlotte County does not have authority over Lee County’s parking rules, I will work with Lee County commissioners to amend the ordinance, so our residents can keep enjoying the beaches and island businesses can keep their year-round customers.

Any other comments or thoughts?

Kim Amontree, Republican for Charlotte County Commissioner, Dist. 4. I can be reached at (941) 681-0761, or kim@amontree.com. Visit my website for more information www.amontree.com

Michael Melton

First of all, I grew up here – attending Vineland, LA Ainger and Lemon Bay, working trade jobs, and learning firsthand the value of community, craftsmanship, and accountability. After earning a Civil Engineering degree from the University of South Florida, I worked on major stormwater, environmental permitting, and transportation projects across Florida – including FDOT work, Rails-to-Trails conversions, and Safe Routes to School programs. These projects showed me how thoughtful planning improves quality of life – and how poor planning creates long-term problems communities are left to live with. After completing college at nearby USF in 2007, I chose to bring my family home to Charlotte County. My wife also graduated from Lemon Bay High School and is a local teacher at Sky Academy and we have two kids. Today, I own and operate Enterprise Engineering Service in Englewood, helping residents and small businesses navigate construction, storm resilience, and permitting across the region.

I have also served eight years on the Charlotte County Construction Industry Licensing Board, including two years as Chairman and two as Vice Chairman – working to ensure contractors who financially mistreat residences are held accountable.

Question 1: Overall Priorities

The most critical issues facing the county, in my opinion, are dealing with the degradation of our local water quality, controlling the cost of local government and the under projections of infrastructure needs required to meet the development demand. We need to be more cautious about deviations from the comprehensive plan and about how we project needs as developers plan for new projects. Under projecting these needs prevents adequate impact fees and contributes to an increased burden on local taxes to fill gaps in the infrastructure needs placed on the residence.

Question 2: Amendment 3

I am including the statement from my website on this topic below.

There are many parts to this amendment, and that should be the first red flag. The amendment offers tax relief for homestead properties, and that is a great thing, but it comes with a trade-off. In order to get our tax break, we must also accept changes affecting non-homestead properties and restrictions on how local governments can use the taxes they collect. If this were strictly an amendment to expand the Save Our Homes program, it would be an easy yes for me. However, there is more to this amendment.

The amendment contains language that limits what local governments can spend money on, and it is this language that I cannot support. In my opinion, the power and strength of our government lie at the local level, and we need as much flexibility as possible to address the needs of our community. The amendment would require the county to seek approval for expenditures deemed to fall outside the listed purposes, and that is unacceptable to me. The state’s attack on home rule has been steady and consistent, and this is another attempt to handcuff local budgets. Together with zoning restrictions such as those included in HB 399 and HB 1389, we are losing the ability to decide what happens in our own community.

The state claims that public services will not be impacted, but the Charlotte County sheriff told WINK News, “I’m scared to death for my deputies because if I have less staff, that means there’s less people out there to respond… for backup.” Who should we believe? It is hard to imagine that we would agree to defund local law enforcement to benefit a few.

Based on the tax rolls, only about 35 percent of homes in the county are homesteaded. The other 65 percent would see no benefit beyond the reduction in the assessment cap increase. A non-homestead property is typically a vacation home or rental property, and, in my opinion, these properties should not be grouped together with homestead properties when discussing tax relief. If you are renting, you are unlikely to see any benefit unless you believe your landlord will pass the savings on to you. There is no language in the amendment requiring these reductions in ad valorem taxes to be passed on to renters. We are also likely to see increases in fees and non-ad valorem taxes, as there is no language in the amendment requiring those reductions to be passed on to taxpayers.

This is why I cannot support this amendment.

I strongly encourage everyone to read the language for themselves and make the choice they believe is right.

Question 3: Barrier Island Density

I believe that density on the barrier islands needs to be limited. Putting high density development on what is essentially a sand bar is reckless without proper evacuation plans and infrastructure. As a commissioner, I would work to keep all high hazard hurricane or surge prone areas and bridgeless barrier islands from being negatively impacted by recklessly planned developments. Private property rights notwithstanding, we have a responsibility to make sure projects fit the comprehensive plan and do not adversely impact evacuation or infrastructure level of service.

Question 4: Taxation

I was born and raised in Englewood. I have never really known Boca Grande or Palm Island to go without what they needed. As development continued on the island, they certainly had to deal with drainage issues but as a whole I feel they have been adequately served. The residents on Little Gasparilla Island have often had to deal with access and public service issues without a bridge or a dedicated barge, but in recent years these issues have been rectified to some degree.

Question 5: Local Parking Regulations

It seems clear to me that Lee County is not going to change their position and as a result I think the right move would be to push for mediation at the state level as well as support local citizen led lawsuits to ensure citizens have access to public beaches with the required parking spaces.

Any other comments or thoughts? Charlotte County has a unique opportunity to elect a no party affiliated candidate who was born and raised in Englewood and has deep ties to the community. As an NPA candidate, our campaign is powered by citizens and we have taken no PAC money or money from corporations. As a Professional Engineer, I have the technical background in water quality, stormwater management and civil engineering and these skills will serve me well in this position. Please head over to votemelton26.com to find out more information about the campaign and to request a yard sign or contribute.

A vote for me is a vote for your community 🙂

Cecil Pendergrass

Cecil L. Pendergrass is a lifelong resident of Fort Myers, Florida. He and his wife, Jodi, have been married for 38 years and have had the privilege of raising their children in Lee County.

Cecil proudly devotes his life to public service. His commitment to our community began in 1984 when he was sworn in as a Fort Myers Police Law Enforcement Officer. He faithfully served for 25 years, earning over 30 awards of distinction before retirement. Following his career in law enforcement, Cecil transitioned into wealth management, serving as vice president of Private Asset Management Group, LLC, an independent financial asset firm dedicated to helping clients establish, pursue, and maintain their short- and long-term financial objectives.

On November 6, 2012, Cecil was elected to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners’ District 2 seat. In a strong vote of confidence from his colleagues, he was unanimously chosen and sworn in as chairman of the board during his very first meeting. He also assumed the responsibilities of chairing the Board of Port Commissioners during his freshman year on the commission.

Currently, Cecil serves in several key leadership roles, including Chairman of both the Lee County Board of County Commissioners and the Lee County Port Authority, as well as Chairman of the Tourist Development Council. He is also the Vice-Chairman of the Transportation and Expressway Authority Membership of Florida (TEAMFL) and serves as the commission’s liaison to the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council, the Public Safety Coordinating Council, Juvenile Justice Circuit Board, and Value Adjustment Board.

Additionally, Cecil contributes his expertise as an appointed commission member for the following organizations: Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Lee Memorial Health System Trauma Advisory Committee, Lee County Coalition for a Drug-Free SWFL Advisory Council, and Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Foundation. He also serves on the East Lee County Chamber of Commerce Board and previously served on the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Board of Directors and the Commission on Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA).

Cecil’s abilities as an effective leader, communicator, and community steward are confirmed, as he continues to be re-elected with overwhelming support. He is honored and privileged to serve the citizens of Lee County.

Question 1: Overall Priorities

Lee County’s priorities will depend on the outcome of Amendment 3. If it does not pass, then our focus will be on expediting the delivery of currently funded infrastructure projects that are in the planning stages. If it does pass, our priority will be determining how to move those projects forward while maintaining the same level of core services with reduced staff and agencies.

Question 2: Amendment 3

Personally, I will not be voting yes for Amendment 3. After reviewing the potential impact on my own property taxes, I would save approximately $200 a year on a $5,000 tax bill. I believe that savings does not outweigh the potential loss of services that contribute to our community’s quality of life. From Conservation 20/20 and Parks and Recreation to Libraries, Human and Veteran Services for those in need, the morgue at the Medical Examiner’s office, EMS, and all the beautification programs that make Lee County such a desirable place to live, these services absolutely matter. I would rather protect the quality of our community than risk diminishing the services and amenities our residents rely on. During my time in office, Lee County has lowered our taxes from 4.15 mills to 3.76 mills, while continuing to provide a high level of service. When reelected, I will continue to lower taxes and fees while maintaining and improving the services our taxpayers expect and deserve.

Question 3: Barrier Island Density

My record over the past 14 years speaks for itself! I do not support any increase of density on the Islands. Boca Grande is the jewel of Florida, and I will continue to protect its unique history and character by preserving the Islands for today and for the future.

Question 4: Taxation

Lee County provides amazing service to the Island and its residents, including fulltime Lee County Sheriff’s Office personnel, support services, Lee County EMS, Parks and Recreation staff, and year-round Department of Transportation and Natural Resources staff. We saw firsthand how these services come together during the recent hurricane season, with Lee County crews on the ground as soon as the storm passed to begin recovery and rebuilding efforts. These essential services are vital for all the residents of Boca Grande. Under my leadership, Lee County has reduced its millage taxation from 4.15 mills in 2012 to the current 3.76 mills, demonstrating our commitment to doing more with less while maintaining a high level of service for our residents.

Elliot Taylor

I’m a lifelong Floridian. I’ve lived in Lee County for nine years and my wife grew up in Lehigh. I went to FGCU and met my wife there. I also co-own a small marketing firm and work as a software engineer. I’m raising my kids here. I’ve never held office, and I’m not a politician. I’m running because the county keeps approving growth that doesn’t pay for itself and saddling existing residents with higher fees and property taxes to cover the cost.

Question 1: Overall Priorities

Stop Lee County from subsidizing new development and fix our current roads, water quality and flooding issues before approving more development. We are also giving developers a half off coupon on the impact fees they pay for each new home without any clear justification. My priority is simple: only approve what the county can afford to maintain, make developers pay full cost, and publish the real state of our roads and backlog so residents can see it. My goal with all of this is create a smaller, fiscally responsible Lee County government that actually listens to the people who live here and not just the developers and lobbyists who fund political campaigns.

Question 2: Amendment 3

No. I understand the appeal. Property taxes are high and people want relief. It seems like every time the County’s property tax revenue grows they find a hundred new ways to spend the money. But, the problem isn’t the money, it’s the people in charge deciding the budget and how it gets spent. If amendment three passes, they will just raise the millage rate, shift the cost to higher fees. The five percent cap on non-homestead assessments is the part noone talks about and it’s the biggest benefit for investors, commercial owners, and developers, not for normal residents. Real relief comes from the county stopping the spending it can’t afford, not from shifting the bill around.

Question 3: Barrier Island Density

Hold the line. Current density limits on Gasparilla Island and the coast exist for good reasons: hurricane evacuation, water and sewer capacity, beach and dune systems, and a single bridge. Every added unit is an added obligation the county has to service forever, and on a barrier island that obligation is more expensive and more exposed than anywhere else. I would oppose comp plan amendments or variances that raise density in the coastal high-hazard area, and I’d put the burden of proof on the applicant to show the infrastructure and evacuation capacity exist before approval, not after.

Question 4: Taxation

The island pays far more than it gets back, and residents are right to notice. I don’t think the answer is a separate deal for Gasparilla. I think it’s a county that spends what it collects on what it already has. Beach renourishment, bridge and road maintenance, fire and EMS response, water and sewer, and storm recovery are the services the island actually uses, and they should be funded fully and reliably, not deferred while new subdivisions get built on the mainland. The county owes the island a transparent accounting of what it collects here and what it spends here. I’d publish that.

Question 5: Local Parking Regulations

I haven’t had the opportunity to speak at length with Boca Grande residents and business owners but I look forward to doing so. I understand not wanting people parking in front of your house and the need for businesses to have reasonable accommodations for parking. The most important thing here is that we have Commissioners who actually listen to resident’s concerns instead of just going with the proposal campaign donors. That’s what I’m fighting for: transparency and integrity.

Any other comments or thoughts?

My opponent has held this seat for well over a decade and his campaigns are funded by the developers and contractors whose projects he votes on. This is the only race on your ballot where you can change how Lee County makes those decisions. If you’ve felt like something is off in how this county is run, that feeling is correct, and this is where your vote fixes it. ET4LEE.com