EcoWatch: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

October 31, 2024

By Delores Savas

Just as Florida legalizes the killing of bears, now all our wildlife is under threat with Amendment 2. Make no mistake: This amendment was deliberately designed to exploit one of our most cherished cultural pastimes as a means to bypass wildlife protections and gun safety regulations. Any Floridian who cares about protecting their existing right […]