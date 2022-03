Dog Days at Lemon Bay: Suncoast Humane Giving Challenge 2022

March 16, 2022

By T Michele Walker

On Wednesday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m., the Suncoast Humane Society will hold its final fundraising event of the season, just in time to take advantage of the Giving Challenge.The cost is $150 per person, with cocktails and dinner provided by Chef Micheal Durett. Make reservations by March 30 to Margaret Ann Behrend, development@humanel.org, (908) 752-5164.