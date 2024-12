Disaster Fund continues to help businesses, non-profits

December 5, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Over $3.4 million collected so far The Island Disaster Fund, with over $3.4 million in collected donations, continues to distribute money to island businesses and non-profits. “If we hadn’t had the fund, I can tell you truthfully there are eight to 12 businesses that would not have reopened,” said Larry Hannah, one of the organizers […]