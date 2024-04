April 4, 2024

By Staff Report

Dean M. Laux, 91, accomplished Army intelligence officer, publisher, editor, and community volunteer, died Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Born Oct. 26, 1932 in Evanston, IL, Dean spent his early years in Dalton, MA, later graduating from Amherst College with a degree in psychology. Drafted soon after college in 1954, Dean went through basic training at […]