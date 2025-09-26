County map shows 441 new island parking signpoles, 751 new signs

September 26, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Above and below, images from the county’s geographic information system map. The signs are not to scale. GIS screenshots

The installation of 441 new parking signs in accordance with the Boca Grande Parking Ordinance is planned for the first half of November, according to a staff email from Lee County.

“DOT has completed development of the Boca Grande Parking Signage Plan,” wrote Jillian Scholler, deputy director for Lee County Department of Transportation, in an email to the Lee County Commissioners, obtained by the Beacon. “This plan calls for the installation of 441 signposts holding a total of 751 signs throughout the island. Any existing signs that conflict with this plan will be removed.”

The plan was reviewed and approved by Lee County Sheriff’s Office and signs have been ordered, according to the email, “to be sure it is sufficient for them to enforce the new parking regulations.”

In the correspondence, Scholler also linked to a GIS map indicating where signs will be placed. The map is scrollable and it shows the location of every sign.

“We are working hard to be sure that all signs are in place prior to the start of season,” Scholler wrote.

The link, the Lee County DOT Boca Grande Collab Map, is available Here. A selection of screenshots is below.