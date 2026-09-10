Skip to main content

Construction continues at Herring Park, and repairs to other facilities

, ,
September 10, 2026
By Staff Report

Concrete repairs at various Charlotte County parks are in the works nearing completion. The parks have been partially open during the process. Park work continues at Amberjack Environmental Park, 6450 Gasparilla Pines Blvd., Rotonda, near the parking area; Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, near the playground; G.C. Herring Park, 3406 Indiana Road, […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition