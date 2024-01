January 26, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The Island School held their 8th Annual Chowder Dinner at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club this year.

The chilly evening made it a perfect one for chowder. Dozens of local restaurants showed off their recipes, and families gathered with kids to make it a fun-filled evening.

Below, some photos by the Boca Beacon’s Matt Gutman for the event on Friday, Jan. 19.

Below, a PDF of the event.