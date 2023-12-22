Charlotte County surveys locals on bridgeless island access
December 22, 2023
By Staff Report
Charlotte County Facilities Construction & Maintenance is conducting a feasibility study for accessibility to and from the bridge-less barrier islands on the coast, including Palm Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Don Pedro Island and Knight Island/Thornton Key. This study seeks community input on the need for additional modes of access between the islands and mainland. A […]
