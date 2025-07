Canoe and kayak access now open

July 2, 2025

By Staff Report

The canoe/kayak launch and parking area at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier located at 5810 Gasparilla Road on Gasparilla Island has officially reopened. Portable toilets are available on site for public use. Charlotte County advised patrons to use caution as fenced off areas, that include the pier and pier approach walkway, remain closed until permanent […]