Business & Real Estate: Health Clinic adds new medical director, staff as they expand with on-island ultrasound
October 29, 2026
By Staff Report
The Boca Grande Health Clinic is expanding its clinical team this fall, welcoming a new medical director, a women’s health nurse practitioner and an ultrasound technologist as the Clinic continues to build on the expanded services made possible by the Clinic of the Future. Dr. John C. Porter, D.O., joined the Clinic as medical director […]
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