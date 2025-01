Business and Real Estate: Mystic runs visit Boca Grande

January 2, 2025

By Garland Pollard

A half dozen Mystic Powerboat catamarans were at Boca Grande Marina last weekend for a lunchtime owners run. “It’s been a great market for us,” said John Cosker, owner and founder of Mystic. Cosker said that he has been doing daily runs around the islands around including Cabbage Key and Boca Grande, for around five […]