Boca Grande Woman’s Club Dog Show is April 6

April 5, 2024

By Staff Report

Come one, come all to the Boca Grande Woman’s Club very posh Dog Show – “Puttin’ on the Dog”! The show will take place TOMORROW, April 6 at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Community Center. There will be seating under a tent, and admission is free.

Bottled water will be available for purchase at $1 each. Bill York will serve as Emcee of the event.

Judges Vicky Winterer, Sandi Irvine-Pirtle and Hank Cox will consider talent and style as they award prizes in the following categories: Best Costume, Puppy, Large Dog, Medium Dog, Small/Toy, and Old Geezer.

Come, cheer on our Boca Grande pooches as they compete for a blue ribbon!