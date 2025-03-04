Boca Grande residents and church attorney, address Lee Commissioners

March 4, 2025

By Garland Pollard

A number of citizens came to Fort Myers today to address the issue of parking on Gasparilla Island with the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on March 4, 2025. Speakers included Gary Cross, Executive Director of the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce; Larry Hannah; Kimberly Whipple, senior warden of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church; resident Jay Whipple; and Michael R. Whitt, land use attorney with Hahn Loesser.

Lee County is in the midst of drafting a new ordinance that would drastically restrict public parking on the island, including a two hour limit, and a reduction in the number of public spaces for beach parking. A resolution, not yet published or seen by the public, is expected March 18.

Below are the two videos.

The remarks by Attorney Michael Whitt of Hahn Loesser are below:



You can follow the issue of parking in Boca Grande and on Gasparilla Island by visiting bocabeacon.com/parking.