Boca Grande Fishing Pier damaged by Hurricane Helene
September 29, 2024
By Garland Pollard
The Boca Grande Fishing Pier, which had just been reopened after its earthen approach shoulder was damaged by Hurricane Debby, has been closed again.
The approach path to the pier, which is an asphalt strip heading to what was the old CSX train trestle, suffered severe erosion after Hurricane Helene. Helene made the side actually disappear, and the asphalt is broken up.
Days before Hurricane Helene, officials had just removed a sailboat which had been stranded off the end of the pier during Debby, on top of old creosote pilings. The beleaguered railroad pier, which was built by the old Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railway, survived both storms.
Below, photos of the pier after Hurricane Debby.
