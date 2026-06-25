Audubon asks for safe bird beaches for Fourth
June 25, 2026
By Staff Report
Independence Day is a cause for remembrance and celebration. Unfortunately, celebratory fireworks can literally frighten baby birds to death. Although beachside fireworks shows are entertaining to people, the bursts of color and noise wreak havoc on coastal birds, especially for nesting species. After each fireworks explosion, birds panic and fly from their nests, scattering the […]
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