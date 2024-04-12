Ask a Doc: Parkinson’s disease can now be detected through the skin

April 12, 2024

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

BY BRET KUEBER, M.D., ASSISTANT MEDICAL DIRECTOR, BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC April, the birth month of James Parkinson, is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson’s is a degenerative syndrome that results in the gradual loss of brain circuitry involved in movement, thinking and behavior. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the first clear medical description […]