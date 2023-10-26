9 a.m. start to Saturday Halloween Carnival; Chamber of Commerce Downtown Walk on Halloween, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

October 26, 2023

By Staff Report

The annual Halloween Carnival will start a little earlier, at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Boca Grande Community Center..

This event, sponsored by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, The Friends of Boca Grande and Lee County Parks & Recreation, will feature the costume contest you all know and love, beginning sharply at 9 a.m. There will also be carnival games, tractor pictures, a cart-or-treat (which begins at 10 a.m.) and more.

Volunteers are always needed at these events. To volunteer or register a golf cart for “cart or treat,” contact Dawn Balsizer at (239) 533-2923 or dbalsizer@leegov.com.

The annual Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Downtown Walk (trick-or-treat) will be held on Halloween night from 4 to 5:30 p.m.