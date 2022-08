IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Dr. Ray Ledon

August 19, 2022

By Sheila Evans

Ray grew up in Cuba in the 1950s and early 60s but was forced to flee the country as his father became more and more involved in the fight to bring freedom and prosperity to all the people of Cuba. Initially, this put him and his family in the crosshairs of Fulgencio Batista, and eventually in those of Fidel Castro, as well.