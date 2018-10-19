Want to make history? Historical Society volunteers sought

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Boca Grande Historical Society is seeking volunteers for the upcoming season at the History Center. Assistance is needed to help preserve Gasparilla Island’s unique history.

Docents are desired, as well as a photographer, grant writers, community documenters and other general office assistants. Hospitality help is also needed as well as food and beverage setup at the seasonal events.

The organization is also seeking an audiovisual technician and someone who can operate a scanner.

All skill levels are welcome. You can choose to volunteer a few hours each week or month.

Meet new people and learn more about Boca Grande all while giving back to the community and preserving the history of the island.

Contact Mel Csank at 941-855-1347 or send an email to melcsank@gmail.com for more information.

The Boca Grande Historical Society History Center and Book Shop is located at 170 Park Avenue in Boca Grande.

The History Center is currently closed to visitors while the new exhibit; “Bridge to the Future” is being installed. Most of the staging will take place over the new few weeks. The Center will reopen to visitors on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The new exhibit will be available for viewing on Tuesday, Nov. 13. A special ceremony is planned for 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to commemorate the event. A private viewing for members only will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guest speaker Richard Fifer will present “A Tale of Two Phosphate Towns” at the Boca Grande Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 15. The exhibit will be open to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16.

There is a new online archive system available through the organization’s website: bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com. More than 3,000 items are presently available. On the website home page, you can access the collections through the “Online Collections Database” button or through the “History Center & Archives” tab at the top of the page. There you can search by keyword or term. You can also do advanced searches and browse through random images and photos.

Archival research and reproduction requests should be emailed to bocagrandehistorical@gmail.com.

For more information, visit bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com.

Also, if you are browsing through archives and see something misidentified, send an email to bocagrandehistorical@gmail.com so the information can be corrected.